State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 concerns continue here in our state. On Monday night, Oklahoma reached a new high of 699 people hospitalized.

“We are at more hospitalization now that we’ve been at since the start of this pandemic in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler.

Bratzler, the COVID expert for OU, is referring to the new record posted Monday night – 699 Oklahomans currently hospitalized in our state.

To put that into perspective, that number is bigger than the total for high population states like New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania..

Officials at Oklahoma State Department of Health issued the following statement:

“We closely monitor hospital capacity and work hand-in-hand with our hospitals to ensure they have the resources they need to give the best quality care to all Oklahomans. There are a lot of factors that can influence data on any given day, and we will continue to monitor hospitalizations closely over the coming days to determine if this number is an outlier, or a trend that could warrant further consideration or response.” OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Some Oklahoma health care systems are feeling the effect of the increase in hospitalizations.

“We’ve had to send patients all around the state because the beds are filling up.” said Dr. David Chansolme, the Head of Infectious Disease at INTEGRIS Medical. He says even though hospitals are working together, beds and staff are being taken up to tend to COVID positive patients.

“When a patient with COVID is in the hospital and is critically ill, that takes up a bed for four or five weeks. They don’t turn around and go home the next day,” said Dr. Chansolme.

The president of the State Medical Association Dr. George Monks tweeted out in response to the record number, “We are not in a crisis, but we do have a problem.”

Monks said on Twitter, “We need Regional Hospital ICU & COVID bed capacity data made public, to fully understand these dynamics…That information is not being shared publicly. But it should be. #COVID19 #transparency”

The State Health Department responded to Dr. Monks’ tweets, saying:

“We are looking at adding regional hospital bed capacity to our data dashboard in an effort to continue transparency and communication with the public. The data changes frequently and we have to weigh the need for transparency with accuracy and timeliness. This will be something we continue to review.”

