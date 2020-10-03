The Latest: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.”

“I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday, where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

Conway’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.

The president’s announcement came late Thursday night, hours after Hope Hicks, a former White House communications director, tested positive for the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president and first lady are reported to be experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

