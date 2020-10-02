Unite Norman challenges latest private property mask rules

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman is now facing a legal battle over its recent mask mandate amendment.

“It’s another way that we’re showing the city that we’re watching our elected leaders,” said Russell Smith, co-founder of Unite Norman.

Unite Norman is challenging the City of Norman’s recent mask mandate amendment and says it’s unconstitutional.

“We felt compelled just by our supporters to step in and say, ‘This isn’t right,’” Smith said.

On Thursday, the group filed a petition hoping a judge will side with them.

During a heated meeting on September 22, the city council voted social gatherings of more than 25 people, indoor or outdoor, will be required to wear masks where social distancing isn’t possible, even on private property.

“With the return of university students, we’re seeing a huge uptick in these large unmasked parties where social distancing isn’t being practiced,” City of Norman’s Annahlyse Meyer previously told KFOR. “While these students may not feel that it affects them, they could be spreaders or carriers within our community.”

But Unite Norman argues the ordinance is unlawful.

“We are not against masks. I am not against masks at all,” Smith said. “This is not about masks. We didn’t challenge the former mask mandate. The amendment we thought was just an overreach in the name of public health. We’re just curious where that stops.”

The City of Norman sent KFOR the following statement in response to the legal challenge:

“The City is aware of the lawsuit challenging Ordinance 2021-17, but has not yet been served. We understand that there has been some confusion among residents about the intent of the ordinance amendments.

The amendments passed on September 22 were really intended to address the specific issue of large unmasked gatherings we have seen since college students’ return. The ordinance in no way authorizes our officers to disregard state and federal constitutional provisions that prohibit unreasonable searches or seizures. Rather, the amendments are reasonable temporary restrictions on public and private gatherings of more than 25 people where social distancing cannot be maintained that are substantially related to the protection of public health and safety.

It was never intended that police would come into private homes to ensure masks are being worn. The focus of the ordinance and its enforcement is these large nuisance parties that are potential super-spreaders in our community. We look forward to the opportunity to address the claims further before the Court.”

“You can say, ‘We’re not going to do this one thing that our ordinance allows us to do,’ but what does that mean? So they’re asking us to trust them again. They’ve already shown they’ve eroded public trust in egregious ways,” Smith said.

The fine on the mask mandate is anywhere between $50 to $500.

As of Friday morning, the city tells KFOR they have yet to be served.

