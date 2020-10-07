Yukon City Council postpones discussion on making face masks mandatory in all public places

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Yukon City Council has postponed discussion on whether to make face masks mandatory in all public places.

The City Council postponed any discussion that would lead to a vote on making face masks mandatory.

The discussion has been postponed for an indefinite period of time.

Most council members want to come up with a new proclamation instead of revising the current one one.

The council has no timeline on when they want to write a new proclamation or what that will entail.

Yukon Mayor Shelli Selby was outnumbered. Selby wanted to enact a mask mandate right now, but councilmembers said that they aren’t ready.

