NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – IMMYLabs is expanding its free, drive-through testing services to include Flu A and Flu B.

Alongside their current COVID-19 testing services, IMMYLabs will now offer testing for Flu A and Flu B all in one test.

According to IMMYLabs, patients will be able to test for COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B all from one nasal swab free of charge.

IMMYLabs says they’re releasing more information at a later date on their website.

For more information, visit IMMYLabs’ website.