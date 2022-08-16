OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials in Oklahoma say three more monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that 15 cases of monkeypox have been found in state.

Six of the cases are in northeast Oklahoma, while the other nine are located in central parts of the state.

In each case, the person had either been to an event or was known to be in contact with someone who had monkeypox.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

A person with monkeypox will not see symptoms for 12 days, according to the state health department.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

While a monkeypox vaccine is available, it might be hard to find.

Due to the vaccine being in short supply, the CDC has determined the amount of vaccines a state can receive based on case counts and other risk factors regarding population.

Oklahoma can only order a limited supply so OSDH is budgeting vaccine administration to those who are at the highest risk for contracting monkeypox.

“OSDH is currently working to determine next steps in the JYNNEOS vaccine rollout in Oklahoma,” said Erica Rankin-Riley with OSDH. “We are diligently working with community partners and healthcare providers in the Oklahoma to make sure vaccine in the state is distributed equitably and to individuals who meet the criteria for vaccination.”

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, call 405-426-8710.