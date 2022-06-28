OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have made the decision to get healthier this year, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department has a free program to help.

The health department is kicking off its Summer Total Wellness Program, which is a free eight-week lifestyle and behavior change program for anyone 18 and older.

Classes meet for one hour each week.

Participants are encouraged to lose 5% of their body weight, as well as increase their physical activity to a minimum of 30 minutes most days.

Organizers say participants can also get help from dieticians for free.

Participants will learn to make healthy food choices and find time to be more active. They will also discuss how to change unhealthy behaviors so they can lose weight.

The program also offers free health screenings like blood pressure checks, glucose, and cholesterol.

“This is perfect for anyone who has or is at risk for diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure,” said Dr. Lois Coleman, Population Health Administrator. “It’s also a great program for people who are starting their wellness journey and are interested in learning strategies to lead a healthier lifestyle or even those who just need a boost of accountability.”

Classes take place in multiple locations and times around the Oklahoma City metro area.

Some classes are available immediately. There are even virtual classes available.

To enroll or learn more, visit the OCCHD website.