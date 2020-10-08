Officials: 8 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As officials warn about the growing number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, doctors are also seeing some Oklahomans in the hospital with the flu.

Since Sept. 1, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say eight patients have been hospitalized due to the flu.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

Last flu season, 84 patients died from the flu and more than 3,400 Oklahomans were hospitalized with the virus.Officials: 84 Oklahomans have died from the flu this season

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

Health experts are concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming flu season, adding that both viruses can negatively affect the respiratory system.

Since March, 94,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 and hundreds remain in the hospital with complications from the virus.

