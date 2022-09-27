OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Oklahoma.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 37 cases of monkeypox have been recorded in the Sooner State.

The health department says 16 cases are in Oklahoma County.

There are 14 active cases, none of which are pediatric, according to Erica Rankin-Riley, Public Information Officer for OSDH.

Health officials say the virus is not easily transmissible. Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal.

“It’s not something that if you’re out and about you’re going to have the risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” said Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiologist. “You have to be in close contact.”

Transmission can also occur between humans through respiratory droplets or through direct contact with bodily fluids and lesions.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

A person with monkeypox will not see symptoms for 12 days, according to the state health department.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

Contact your health care provider or county health department to make sure they have received their monkeypox vaccine doses before scheduling an appointment.

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, call 405-426-8710.