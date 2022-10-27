OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 has killed 17,100 Oklahomans since March 2020.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,208,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 2,805 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 4,170 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,100 deaths, which is an increase of 52 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 197 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.