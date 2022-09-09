OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Oklahoma.

The number of monkeypox cases in the Sooner State has risen to 27, according to Erica Rankin-Riley, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Health officials have not yet provided a detailed breakdown of the parts of the state where the cases are located.

There are 10 active cases, none of which are pediatric, according to Rankin-Riley.

Rankin-Riley recommends community members call their health care provider or county health department to make sure they have received their monkeypox vaccine doses before scheduling an appointment.

Health officials say the virus is not easily transmissible. Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal.

“It’s not something that if you’re out and about you’re going to have the risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” said Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiologist. “You have to be in close contact.”

Transmission can also occur between humans through respiratory droplets or through direct contact with bodily fluids and lesions.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

A person with monkeypox will not see symptoms for 12 days, according to the state health department.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, call (405) 426-8710.