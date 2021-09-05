Canceled Silver Alert: Tulsa police say a missing woman has been found

Update: Tulsa Police cancel a Silver Alert saying the missing individual has been found.

No other details were provided.



TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman around 8:00 a.m.

Judith Wilson, 79, has been reported missing by authorities in Tulsa.

Wilson is described as a white female last seen wearing a pink shirt with a blue skirt.

The Silver Alert states she “is under proven medical or physical disability” and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Please immediately call 911 or Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222 if you see Wilson or know of her whereabouts.

Article written by Bailey J. Pope