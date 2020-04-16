HealthCARE Express in Midwest City to begin offering curbside COVID-19 tests

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma residents who believe they may have contracted COVID-19 will soon have another place to turn for testing.

Beginning April 20, HealthCARE Express will be offering curbside COVID-19 testing at its Midwest City facility, located at 1701 S. Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City.

Organizers say the tests will be available for those that meet CDC-based screening criteria as long as supplies are available. Patients who are eligible for testing have shortness of breath, fever, cough, and a sore throat.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-4-HCE-NOW.

Organizers say the test will provide results within one to three days.