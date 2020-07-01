OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – HealthCARE Express is offering to ship care packages you create for the soldier in your life for free.
Until July 16, 2020, HealthCARE Express will be accepting care packages for the nation’s troops.
You can pack your own box and HealthCARE Express will cover shipping.
Bring your prepared care package to your nearest HealthCARE Express and they will take care of the rest!
Latest stories:
- Apple to close 30 more stores across seven states, including Oklahoma
- HealthCARE Express: Pack your soldier a care package and have it shipped for free
- Oklahoma City Law Enforcement Policy Task Force created in response to community concerns about current law enforcement policies
- Tracking the Tropics: Different stages of hurricane development
- Oklahomans brave the heat to get help filing unemployment claims