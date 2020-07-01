HealthCARE Express: Pack your soldier a care package and have it shipped for free

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – HealthCARE Express is offering to ship care packages you create for the soldier in your life for free.

Until July 16, 2020, HealthCARE Express will be accepting care packages for the nation’s troops.

You can pack your own box and HealthCARE Express will cover shipping.

Bring your prepared care package to your nearest HealthCARE Express and they will take care of the rest!

