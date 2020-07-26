Heat Alert continues as EMSA receives nearly 20 heat-related calls in 4 days

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA’s Heat Alert remains active this weekend in the Oklahoma City metro.

EMSA officials issued the third Heat Alert of the summer Thursday.

Since then, 17 people have been sickened by the intense heat and humidity.

EMSA is urging caution as you plan your day.

Paramedics advise drinking plenty of water before you go outdoors and continue to hydrate throughout the day.

Wear light colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade.

This Heat Alert will remain in place until the temperatures decrease.

