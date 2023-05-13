ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Enid responded to what sounded like a person screaming, “Help!” Instead, officers found one very angry goat.

Enid Police released the bodycam video at the top of this story of the hilarious investigation on May 8th, which began when someone nearby thought they heard repeated cries for help.

Officer David Sneed and Officer Neal Storey went running toward uncertain danger, ready to place their lives on the line to rescue the apparent “person” screaming for help.

The two were eventually greeted by the goat’s owner, who said the goat was angry because it was separated from its friend, another goat. So, maybe the goat truly was asking for help?

The department posted, “Sometimes a call can really get your goat… All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”

View the entire video release below: