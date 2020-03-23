Help us Honor the Frontline Fighters

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We are all in this together and KFOR wants to say thank you!

Here’s how. Send us a picture of someone you know standing on the frontlines in the fights against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The healthcare worker, those working in grocery stores, driving trucks, convenience store employees, those preparing and delivering food, mail carriers, package delivery services, and the list goes on!

We want to honor these essential workers who are doing their best to keep goods, services, and supplies flowing for us in these difficult times.

We are all in this together.

Please email us the picture and be sure to include all of the following:

Again you must send us their picture along with your name, your email, Who is in the picture, where the work and what they do! All of that information is required.

You can also hit this submit a photo or video button and make sure to include all the information listed above!

THANK YOU!

