Hennessey 4-year-old locked out of school; parents not satisfied with district’s response

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) — A Hennessey couple wants to see Hennessey Public Schools make some changes after their 4-year-old son got locked out of his school and tried to walk home alone.

“I mean he was distressed. He was hot, sweaty and alone,” Ryan Cooper told News 4.

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, Ashli and Ryan Cooper’s 4-year-old son Rhet was left to fend for himself in a rural area of Hennessey after he was locked out of the Hennessey Early Childhood Center last month.

“It’s amazing that he made it as far as he did at 4. There’s so many obstacles along the way with creeks and traffic and fields that have grass that are way taller than him,” Ryan said.

The Coopers told News 4 their son tried to walk almost three miles home from his school, making it about two and a half miles when a driver found him.

Thankfully, Rhet was able to direct the driver to his house from there.

“I contacted the school, asking for the principal and then his teacher got on the phone and I asked her what was going on and they had no idea that he was even missing,” Ashli said.

Rhet told his parents he was left in his classroom alone when the rest of the class went to lunch. When he went outside the building to try and find the class, the doors automatically locked behind him.

“We went to the school board meeting after, asking for changes to be made and all we’ve been told is it takes time,” Ryan said.

News 4 spoke with the superintendent for Hennessey Public Schools, Mike Woods, over the phone on Monday. He said they are in the process of installing a fence around the school, looking into adding additional cameras and they’ve made some procedural changes when it comes to keeping track of the students.

“How can there not be something set when a child is missing or an agenda or protocol?” Ashli said.

“We’re happy that nothing really bad happened,” Ryan said.