HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Hennessey Police Department is still searching for a man who went missing earlier this month and requires daily dialysis treatment.

54-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” Rea went missing around May 1.





Rea is possibly driving a blue 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with expired Texas license plate number BZJ0975.

Please call the Hennessey Police Department at (405)-853-4444 with any information.