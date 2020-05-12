Hennessey shooting death and rollover crash connected, sheriff won’t yet say how

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators are connecting the shooting death of a man and a rollover crash involving four people that occurred north of Hennessey, but for now, the connection is a mystery.

On Saturday, deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on a county road just northwest of Hennessey.

When they arrived, they discovered Christopher Robinson had been shot. He died later that evening at an Enid hospital.

Deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded to a crash that happened soon after the shooting.

The Toyota Tundra was heading south on Highway 81 when it crashed into a pole on the right side of the road and rolled several times.

Inside the vehicle were a couple from Waukomis, a man from Guthrie, and a 4-year-old child. All but the driver were taken to the hospital, but investigators said the three are improving.

Whether another car caused the crash has not been confirmed by OHP.

The sheriff said the two incidents are connected but he’s keeping details under wraps for now because some who were present during the shooting still need to be interviewed.

“There are so many details that are conducive to the investigation that we don’t want to release while we’re still trying to question people and get information to make sure that’s it’s authentic to what we’re working on,” said Kingfisher County Sheriff Dennis Banther.

Banther said his office is investigating the shooting, and OHP is investigating the crash.

Once the investigations are finished, they’ll each be turned over to the district attorney’s office who will then decide whether charges should be filed.