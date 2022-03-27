OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On the year anniversary of a young mother’s tragic death, an Oklahoma family is still desperately looking for answers.

“Her killer is out there, her killer is still walking around breathing free air with the rest of us having done something like this,” said Amanda Langston, the mother of Faithe Ely.

That horrifying thought has plagued the minds of Ely’s family for the last year.

On March 28, 2021, Ely’s body was found on the side of Highway 56 near Wewoka. Initially, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) believed the 23-year-old mother was hit and killed by a white truck pulling a trailer.

However, the evidence wasn’t adding up.

“There was no broken glass, no metal, no paint, no rubber, no plastic, nothing that would typically come with a person who had been hit by a vehicle,” said Langston. “The injuries that she did sustain were very localized. They were more indicative of like a person to person, mutual combat.”

Now, the investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators no longer believe the truck was involved.

On Sunday, Ely’s family hosted a bowling fundraiser, t-shirt sale and raffle to raise reward money. Their hope is that the money will encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“We’re trying to raise at least starting out $2,500 just to see where it goes and see if we can get somebody to say, ‘hey, I know a little bit, maybe this will help,'” said Kaitlynn Alderman, Ely’s sister.

They also hope Sunday’s event will bring Ely’s death back to the forefront of the community’s minds.

The family said speaking out won’t only give them much-needed closure, but it’ll also give answers to the toddler and 7-year-old Ely tragically left behind.

“You’re not only feeling what you’re feeling, you’re feeling for them,” said Langston.

“If you know something, say something. I mean, you can’t imagine how much it helps,” Alderman added.

If you’d like to donate to help raise reward money, you can find more information on the Justice For Faithe Facebook Page or the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at (405) 686-9105.