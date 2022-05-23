SEFFNER, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – Two Florida deputies raced toward a house fire and were told that a child was still inside. The deputies broke out windows to free the boy, all while his mother prayed, begging God to save him.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released the bodycam video from May 19th, showing the rescue of 9-year-old Owen Ares in Seffner, Florida.

Deputy Kevin Reich and Deputy Alexander Maldonado called to Owen through the broken windows, asking him to come toward the light of their flashlights. After several minutes, they were finally able to reach Owen, as black smoke billowed out the windows.

Deputies pulled Owen to safety, just as fire crews and paramedics arrived and took over, giving Owen oxygen.

Owen’s mother is seen on her knees next to her son, thanking God continuously for saving her son. When the deputies were later called heroes, they humbly replied that they were just doing their job.

Owen is in an ICU with second degree burns and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation but the family did use a fire pit earlier in the evening, which is believed to have caught the wooden deck on fire, followed by the garage.