OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested for killing a 20-year-old father-to-be, leaving his family heartbroken.

Just before 3pm on December 29th, Angela Moore said her son Joshua Moore, was crossing Southwest 59th and May when he was hit by a truck.

“I saw my baby every day, so it hurts,” said Moore.

A day that will never come again for Moore.

Joshua was allegedly hit and killed by Brandon Bird.

“I fell to my knees, and I cried out to god like never before,” said Moore.

Moore said her son was headed home from the gym.

“He had only went one time prior from that day,” she said.

Joshua’s mother said just two weeks earlier, Joshua found out he was going to be a father.

“He left me a piece of him that I will cherish with all my life,” said Moore.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bird had blood shot eyes, slowed reactions and was acting disoriented.

Court documents reveal Bird admitted to taking anti-psychotic medications, admitted to using marijuana the day prior to the crash and was unsteady on his feet.

“His justice will be served, but what I do want him to know is that I forgive him,” said Moore.

Joshua would have celebrated his 21st birthday on January 3rd.

His brothers remembered him as a person who never gave up, a peacemaker, and the light of their family.

“He just was always positive,” said Marcos Avila, Joshua’s brother.

“He’s in a better place and every single person in heaven is appreciating him,” said Adrian Moore, Joshua’s brother.

Bird is stranger to police and has had two prior DUI convictions.

He was arrested for second degree murder and driving under the influence.

