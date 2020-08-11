High School Football Practice Underway in Oklahoma

High school football is back in the state of Oklahoma. Practice was officially allowed to begin Monday, August 10th in preparation for the season.

While practice was a small dose of normal, everything else was completely different. Temperature checks were handed out to every player at Edmond Santa Fe as they entered the facility. Hand sanitizer a must as well.

On the field players were outfitted with what are called gators. Bigger masks that fit around the neck. They were mandatory during the socially distanced dinner break in the stands.

On the field, it was a slice of normalcy as the Wolves practiced with no pads. Santa Fe features two of the best players in the state in Collin Oliver (an OSU commit) and Talyn Shettron who is a junior, but can play his college ball virtually anywhere.

The team has massive expectations for this fall despite breaking in a new quarterback. They’re talking state championship. The hope for now is to play though.

For Collin Oliver he said that all of the safety protocols are becoming normal even though it’s not. And the hope for all is to be able to play in the fall.

The OSSAA has a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday with COVID-19 related topics on the agenda.