Saturday saw the end of the high school football season with a pair of massive games with everything you play for on the line.

In Class A, Fairview not only looked to win their second straight state championship, but also their 30th straight game. They battled Hooker to raise the gold ball.

In Class 2A Washington squared off with Millwood. Washington was also looking to go back to back and win their 30th straight contest.

The 30 game win streaks would be tied for 15th most in the state’s history in 11 man football.

All the highlights and reaction in the video above.