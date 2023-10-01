OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OHP responded to a two-car crash at 850 S I-44 Highway Northbound early Sunday morning.

OHP reported that a car was going at a high rate of speed down I-44 NB.

After a few minutes on pursuit, the car lost control and crashed into a white Tahoe containing a family.

The family in the Tahoe was not injured and was treated on scene with EMSA for precaution.

The driver was arrested and transported to OU Medical. The severity of the injuries are unknown.

I-44 NB lanes just south of I-40 have been temporarily closed.

The scene of the crash is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.