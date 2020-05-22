Follow the Storms
Hiland Dairy giving away cooking lesson, free products for a year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Throughout the pandemic, many families have found themselves cooking at home more often.

Now, a popular dairy company announced a contest that can help improve those cooking skills.

Hiland Dairy’s ‘In This Together’ contest allows participants to enter for a chance to win a virtual cooking lesson with a professional chef and a year’s supply of Hiland Dairy products.

To participate, consumers just need to head to http://hilanddairy.com/together.

The promotion runs through July 31.

