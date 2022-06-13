NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Storyful/KFOR) – Street surveillance video in North Kansas City, Missouri captured a police officer desperately trying to upright signs blown over by the wind.

The video shows the officer trying in vain to lift and drag road barricades, only to have Mother Nature knock them right back down or blow them away.

The City of North Kansas City Police Department posted the video on June 9th, writing “Mother Nature – 1, NKCPD – 0.”

One woman commented, “He earned ALL of his money that day!”