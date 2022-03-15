WEDDELL SEA, Near Antarctica (Storyful/KFOR) – A historic shipwreck has finally been found after sinking 10,000 feet below the surface of the Weddell Sea in 1915.

The wreckage of ‘Endurance,’ Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, was discovered 100 years after his death.

The ship was crushed by ice, then sank during Shackleton’s failed attempt to make the first land crossing of Antarctica.

Using water vehicles, researchers discovered the wreckage, which “is protected as a Historic Site and Monument under the Antarctic Treaty.”

Researchers are not allowed to touch or disturb the wreckage during their assessment, but say it’s in remarkably good condition, due to its preservation in the icy cold waters.

Endurance departed Cape Town before its demise. The wreckage was located about four miles south of its captain’s final recorded position before it sank.