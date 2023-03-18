OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City History Center hosted its Farm to Table festival on Saturday— and just like the name suggests, the event taught families how food and household items get from the farm to our homes.

“I love how many people are here and watching people experience and that light bulb moment of realizing what they’re seeing is what they see at home and drawing those connections from the past all the way to modern day and what we have in our great state here,” said Sarah Dumas, the history center’s Director of Engagement.

The free, community event included something for all age-ranges, including hands-on activities and educational demonstrations. It was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have several activities for all of our visitors and guests to experience today from the lens of agriculture and how our food gets from the farm all the way to our tables,” said Dumas. “Many people who live in Oklahoma City may have never seen a cow or what a cow looks like or where their milk may come from.”

Attendees could also listen to local musicians perform or check out the petting zoo. Dumas said the crowd-favorite attraction appeared to be the ducks.

“[It’s been] a very popular thing this year, petting and talking to our ducks,” said Dumas. “So, we’re very excited.”

The festival was partially sponsored by the Inasmuch Foundation. You can find more information about it here.