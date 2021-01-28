Hobby Lobby to phase out popular 40% off coupon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Craft retail chain Hobby Lobby says it will begin to phase out its popular 40% off coupon at the end of February 2021.

In a comment on a recent Facebook post, the store wrote the following:

“As of February 28th, 2021, Hobby Lobby will no longer be offering the 40% off coupon in stores or online. By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day. This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon. It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection. We appreciate your understanding during this period of transition and thank you for your continued business.”

Many customers are voicing their opinions in the replies.

One customer saying, “Hobby Lobby that’s dumb. So if the thing I want to buy isn’t on sale I’ll just have to wait? Y’all only let us use one coupon anyway, so now we get zero?”