Hofmeister proposes ‘continuous learning plan’ that completes school year while keeping buildings closed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is proposing a ‘Continuous Learning Plan’ to the State Board of Education this week to complete the school year for Oklahoma students without reopening school buildings during the global pandemic.

Hofmeister says that while the education of schoolchildren will resume with distance learning, there will not be traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities, in order to continue following safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing.

The Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 25. Board members will meet virtually.

In the course of a week, Hofmeister noted, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has secured federal waivers removing the burden of statewide assessments and permitting the delivery or curbside pick-up of nutritional meals for qualifying students for the remainder of the school year.

“Our districts have begun planning their alternative delivery methods to support student learning as they prepare to reconnect students with their teachers in adaptive ways,” she said. “We are determined to support our Pre-K through high school students as well as English learners, special education students and those who need reinforced skills or additional enrichment. We recognize this reality will present challenges for many families and districts, but these are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary measures. This coordinated, swift and thoughtful action will help safeguard the health and well-being of our communities, students and professionals in public schools. We must do absolutely everything in our power to reduce transmission of coronavirus.”

Beginning April 6, districts will be expected to provide distance learning for the remainder of the school year. How that learning occurs, Hofmeister said, will vary widely according to the capacity and needs of districts and their communities. Districts would start once they have approval by the OSDE of a distance learning plan as well as special services for English learners and special education students.

“I have faith in the commitment, innovation and creativity of Oklahoma educators and administrators,” Hofmeister said. “Many districts across our state have utilized online instruction already and likely will be able to hit the ground running. Other districts have significant technology limitations, while some might opt for instructional materials delivered to students. There will be a wide range of approaches and it will be far from ideal, but necessary as we embrace these changes and even sacrifice to protect the public health of our communities.”

She said the OSDE will offer a panoply of resources and guidance for districts to pursue distance learning. In addition, the agency is exploring how federal assistance could bolster digital connectivity for some districts. OETA, Oklahoma’s educational public TV network, will also provide help. In partnership with OSDE, OETA will broadcast instructional daytime programming for the state’s PreK-12 students.

Hofmeister noted the top priority for districts should be ensuring that high school seniors who are on track to graduate this school year receive the help they need. The State Board is expected to ensure district boards of education fulfill graduation requirements but in such a way that students are not negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Moreover, the State Board is poised to take action on a host of waivers – ranging from school calendars to loosening current restrictions on funds – aimed at giving districts greater flexibility to respond to the needs of their students and communities.

Late last week, the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing the state to suspend standardized testing and Oklahoma School Report Cards for the 2019-20 school year.

Dr. Sean McDaniel of Oklahoma City Public Schools sent the following message regarding Hofmiester’s recommendation for long term closure:

“We continue to be grateful for State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester’s dedication to the health and safety of all students in our state. Decisions like this are never easy for any leader, especially when considering the significant impact an extended closure will have on the entire community.

While classrooms may be empty, please rest assured that our work on behalf of OKCPS children continues. The 42 district Meal Pick-Up Locations will remain open Monday – Friday, and our leadership teams have been working around the clock for several weeks to develop a comprehensive plan to support families as we have anticipated a long term closure. It now appears that a long-term closure – through the end of the school year – is imminent. For the next several days, administrative and teacher leaders from around the district will work together to finalize an instructional plan that will go into effect beginning April 6th.

This is a difficult time and we know there are many unknowns, but one thing is certain. The health and safety of OKCPS students and staff is our top priority. We will receive specific guidance from the State Department of Education regarding many of the aspects of our instructional plan. Once the plan is finalized, we will release it to students, families, and of course our staff. We will communicate with you often.

District leaders remain closely connected with our local and state health officials, and we urge OKCPS staff, students, and families to continue to do their part in halting the spread of the virus by following suggested CDC guidelines, including social distancing and good hygiene.

We will share more information about the district’s plan to support a long term closure as soon as possible following any action by the State Board of Education on Wednesday, March 25. In the meantime, please visit www.okcps.org/covid-19 to remain up-to-date on all OKCPS news and district actions.” Dr. McDaniel, Superintendent of Schools