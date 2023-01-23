WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KFOR/Storyful) – “There it goes, guys! Hold onto your kids!” an announcer is heard saying just as a giant wave raced ashore, toppling a crowd of fans watching a surfing event in Hawaii’s Waimea Bay on January 22nd.

Video at the top of this story shows the wave topple the crowd, followed by life guards racing out to the ocean, where it appeared some attendees might have been pulled back to sea.

According to reports, the rogue wave swept a baby underneath a house. Fortunately, the baby was uninjured.

60,000 surfing fans, lined the beach for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, which returned for the first time in seven years – and for the first time in its 39-year history, included female surfers.

Honolulu Ocean Safety posted, “Onlookers got a touch of what can happen if you don’t back up and listen to the lifeguards. Mother Nature did not disappoint and the surfers put on a show!”