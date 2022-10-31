OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Grandparents raising grandchildren feel the holiday crunch in budgeting for their loved ones.

This year Sunbeam Family Services is once again spreading holiday cheer through the 22nd annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Program.

Sunbeam helps grandfamilies year-round through individualized support and education, support groups, connection to resources, mental health services and connection with Sunbeam’s early care and education services.

In conjunction with local law enforcement on Nov. 2 officers will shop for toys at the Walmart Supercenter off of Reno from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., which will be given to more than 400 grandchildren at the Holiday Party in December.

The program is made possible by Sunbeam Family Services volunteers, officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department, deputies from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and TRIAD volunteers.

Sunbeam will also be presented with a $5,000 grant from Walmart in support of grandfamilies.

To learn more, call (405) 528-7721, visit SFSok.org or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

