The heat sticks around this weekend as highs stay in the 90s and lows stay in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will stay in the forecast through the weekend as well. The best chance for rain will be overnight tonight into Saturday morning. Saturday, the 4th of July, will be hot and humid with a slight chance for rain the afternoon as well. Sunday will bring us a few more clouds and isolated chance for rain will stick with us through Tuesday. Mid week into next weekend, temps will soar into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values over 100.
Holiday Weekend Weather
