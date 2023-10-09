Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren made his first appearance in front of Oklahoma City fans on Monday night, as the Thunder beat San Antonio 122-121.

Holmgren had 21 points and 9 rebounds in just 16 minutes of action in the first of five OKC preseason games.

Holmgren was one of six Thunder players in double figure scoring.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 19 points, but rallied in the second half, with Davis Bertans making his first four three-pointers to start the half, helping give OKC the lead for good.

Bertans had 12 points, while Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort scored 14 apiece.

The Thunder next will play Detroit in Dort’s hometown of Montreal on Thursday night at 6:00 pm.