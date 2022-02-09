OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Voters in Oklahoma City headed to the polls to elect the next mayor on Tuesday.

Current Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was being challenged by Frank Urbanic, Carol Hefner, and Jimmy Lawson for the next four-year term.

Officials say over 60,000 people headed to the polls to cast their votes in the election.

Holt was re-elected in a landslide, receiving 36,338 votes, or 59.81% of the vote.

Urbanic received 12,111 votes, Hefner earned 8,285, and Lawson received 4,022.

“With over 60,000 votes cast, today’s mayoral election had more votes than any OKC mayoral election since 1959! Also, our campaign received more votes than any candidate for Mayor since 1959 & we finished 40 points ahead of the nearest competitor. The people of our city made a statement today, and as a result we will move forward together as ONE OKC!” Holt posted on Facebook after the win.

Holt says the vote was a show of support and validation for the way the city handled unprecedented challenges over the past couple of years.