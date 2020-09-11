Homeland Security certifies Oklahoma’s REAL ID compliance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has approved Oklahoma’s certification requirements for REAL ID Act of 2005 to issue state driver’s licenses and ID cards.

DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf has extended the overall REAL ID enforcement deadline to October 1, 2021, which is the date Oklahomans have to obtain a REAL ID or acceptable alternative form of identification to fly or to access to federal buildings.

“Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that has a process for issuing IDs that are privately owned and operated—and it works. Since the REAL ID Act was passed in 2005, it has been a long road to get DC to understand our efficient Tag Agency process. In 2017, the state legislature passed a law to become REAL ID compliant. Oklahoma is already issuing REAL IDs to new drivers, those moving into our state, and ID’s that have expired. This is important for every Oklahoman traveling, getting into Federal buildings, or many other common tasks. I’m grateful we were able to come to a common solution that benefits all Oklahomans,” said Senator James Lankford (R-OK).

The Department of Public Safety is now working with local tag agencies across the state so that all Oklahomans can participate and meet the 2021 deadline.

For more information on Oklahoma’s REAL ID, you can visit the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety website, or DHS website.

