Homeland supermarket slated for Northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As members of the Black Lives Matter movement demand a grocery store in an area often call a food desert, city officials say a major supermarket is slated to open up in Northeast Oklahoma City in about a year.

“Homeland is really committed to it .It’s going to be at 36th and Lincoln. It’s on pace, it’s still happening, and we are really excited about it, and it’s much needed,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Holt addressed members of Black Lives Matter on Tuesday night. City officials said on Wednesday that the paperwork is almost done and tax credits have been approved by the City Council for the new Homeland location.

“This project has a fairly complicated financing structure using tax credit programs that are available for low income census tracts,” said Cathy O’Connor.

The President of the Alliance for Economic Development is leading the project for the city. She says unlike the Save A Lot or the Smart Savers in the northeast part of Oklahoma City that have recently gone out of business, this is a full-sized supermarket.

“I think the major difference is that this is a 30,000 square-foot grocery store, full-service store with deli fresh fruits and vegetable meat counter, just like a typical Homeland. It will be quite a bit bigger than the Save A Lot or Buy for Less store was [and] much better amenity for the community,” said O’Connor.

“The Homeland is in the works,” said Rep. Ajay Pittman (D).

Pittman is the state representative for the area. She says she is working on legislation to make sure that state benefits like Snap and WIC plans will be easily used online at the new store when it’s up and running.

“It makes it easier for them to do stuff. We have elderly that have to travel to get food, and we want to make sure they don’t have to go far,” said Pittman.

City officials say crews should break ground in late summer, and construction should last 11-12 months. Those plans have been shared with Black Lives Matter leaders.

“We are very very excited and grateful about that,” said Sheri Amore Dickerson.