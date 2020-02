OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness in Oklahoma City says it is in need of winter garments.

Officials with Homeless Alliance say the organization is out of gloves and also need stocking caps, hand warmers, and men’s coats in sizes Large through 4X.

Donations can be taken to their campus at 1724 NW 4th Street during lobby hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also donate online here.