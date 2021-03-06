Homeless shelters to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, people in homeless shelters, jails and prisons, certain manufacturing facilities, and public transit workers will be able to start getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

City Rescue Mission is one shelter that will begin vaccinations Monday and will be using the Moderna shot.

“Our intent is to vaccinate anybody and everybody the wants to receive the vaccination,” Erin Goodin, president and CEO of City Rescue Mission, said.

The Moderna shot requires two doses, so vaccinations will be noted in a computer tracking system that most shelters use for anybody that comes in.

“Hopefully if they go to another service provider they will be able to identify which vaccine they received and be able to track that,” Goodin said.

While it’s up to each person to get their second dose, the shelter is doing what they can to inform people.

“We are doing education, we are noting it in all the files that we can, we’re really trying hard to keep track of what they receive,” Goodin said.

She says they’re trying to get a coordinated effort with the other shelters so if someone new comes in, they can still get a vaccine at any shelter if their own isn’t providing them that day.

So far, about half of the people staying at City Rescue Mission have signed up for vaccinations on Monday.

“It’s taking some education, they’re a little scared, it’s just kind of new, but we’re hoping by Monday morning we’ll have a whole lot more,” Goodin said.

While she says it would be easier to do a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s good to have any vaccine at all.

“We’re very thankful that they’re at least getting one shot of Moderna and we know that is better protection than nothing at all,” she said.





