OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police say they are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Paradise In Drive, according to authorities.

OCPD confirmed that one person died. However, the manner of death and information about a suspect has not been released yet.

“It’s crazy,” said Garrison Blevins a neighbor. “I mean, I’ve been here since January and we’ve never had anything like that [happen]. So for it to happen right down the street, it’s just kind of mind-blowing.”

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. KFOR will provide more details once they become available.