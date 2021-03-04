Horns Ends Up on Top in Norman as OU Loses 4th Straight 69-65

16th ranked Oklahoma played host to 15th ranked Texas in Norman as the Sooners looked to snap a three game slide.

In the first half this game proved to be a neck and neck battle. Brady Manek drilled a big three to keep the Sooners even with Texas. Manek had 13 points giving him back to back double digit performances.

But Texas jumped out to a 13 point lead which was sparked by a Jase Febres three pointer. He added 11 points off the bench.

Austin Reaves beat the halftime buzzer which helped OU cut the Texas lead to ten at halftime. In the second half, OU started on a 20-9 run thanks due in large part to Kur Kuath’s presence inside. He notched a block which led to a Reaves layup. Reaves led Oklahoma with 16 points.

Oklahoma eventually got the lead with a De’Vion Harmon slam to give the Sooners a one point advantage. Harmon had 12 points.

Courtney Ramey then drilled a couple of three pointers back to back to give Texas the lead once again and for good. Ramey had 11 for the Horns.

Oklahoma didn’t go quietly, Alondes Williams hit a tough inside layup to pull the Sooners within two. Lon Kruger stated he wanted to get Williams more minutes and it paid off. Williams had 13 points off the bench.

But the game ended how it started. With Jericho Sims making a massive impact inside the paint. He notched a huge dunk plus a foul with one minute to play. Sims had 16 points and 12 boards. That pretty much did it as Texas wins their second straight in Norman 69-65.

The loss gives the Sooners four in a row and in all four of those games OU was outrebounded. Next up for the Sooners, they travel to the Big 12 Tournament which starts March 10th.