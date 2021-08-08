Hospital leaders encourage people to get vaccinated

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Health leaders at Grady Memorial Hospital are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“The best time to get vaccinated is 30 days ago. The next best time is today,” Warren Spellman, CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital, said. “Don’t play the COVID casino.”

He says the odds of having a serious reaction to the vaccine are much smaller than getting very sick from COVID.

Spellman says he hopes people will make informed decisions about getting vaccinated.

“We here understand why people are not, but we want them to have all the facts. Not just some,” he said.

He also says younger age groups are getting sick.

“The younger folks, they’re the ones that are catching this now,” he said.

“We have many people who feel they have healthy lifestyles, they don’t need the vaccine. There’s no way to know if you’re going to be that one percent that is going to develop COVID and then have those risk factors where you’re near death,” Mary Beth Malone, assistant director of nursing at Grady Memorial Hospital, said.

The number of patients also takes a toll on healthcare workers.

“We are having trouble transferring patients to the larger hospitals, because they are running out of room in their ICUs,” Spellman said. “We have our own ICU, but there’s limits to how many we can take care of.”

“They’re tired. A lot of healthcare workers, they’re tired, but they keep coming in, they keep

doing their job because that’s what we’re here to do,” Malone said.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to catch this. You’re probably not going to get terribly sick, but you might, and if you do, you’ll regret it,” Spellman said.