OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City.

Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage in the residence.

The woman and child were eventually able to slip out of the house and into safety.

“The male suspect then exited the house with a firearm. When he exited the house, he presented a threat to the officers who then discharged their firearms towards the suspect, hitting him,” explained OKC Police Captain Valerie Littlejohn.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.