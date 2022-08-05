ST. PETE BEACH, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – When new sea turtle hatchlings got very lost and invaded a hotel’s pool, bushes, bathroom, and storm drains, the security guard called the sheriff to help redirect the babies on their maiden voyage to the sea in St Pete Beach, Florida.

The security guard had collected about 15 sea turtles in a bucket and gave it to Sergeant Mackesy, Deputy Lopez, and Deputy Wheeler with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

“Keep going, follow your friends,” a deputy is heard saying in the video above, as they lured the babies to the water’s edge.

Deputies had called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commission for guidance, and were told to put the turtles on the beach close to the water, but not in the water itself, allowing them to discover the ocean on their own.

The sheriff’s office posted, “We think Finding Nemo’s pal Crush would be pretty proud of this crew and the deputies too!”