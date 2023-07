OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCFD responded to a house fire at 4821 SE 89th Terrace early Saturday morning.

OKCFD reported heavy flames coming from the front of the house extending to the garage and attic.

The residents of the home were evacuated with no injuries.

Multiple dogs were reportedly in the house and were all rescued by OKCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.