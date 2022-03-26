OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Earlier this week, House lawmakers passed a measure that could make it more difficult for state questions, through an initiative petition, to get on the ballot.

“Voters have the right to vote, but shouldn’t they have the right to determine what gets on the ballots too?” asked Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, during session. “All signatures and all voters should be accounted equally throughout the state.”

As it currently stands, signatures for initiative petitions may come from anywhere in the state. The number of signatures required is based on a percentage of how many total votes were cast for governor in the last general election.

This means in theory, all votes needed for an initiative petition to qualify for a spot on a ballot could solely come from Oklahoma County or Tulsa.

However, House Joint Resolution 1002, filed by Rep. Hardin would require an initiative petition to get a certain percentage of the number of legal voters for each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

“The overall point of this is to get a true cross section of Oklahoman’s opinions on these measures,” said Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore.

The resolution would require signatures from 8% of legal voters in each county for any legislative measure, 15% of voters for a constitutional amendment and 5% for referendums.

Most House Republicans are for the measure.

“Oftentimes, people that live in rural Oklahoma have different views than people that live in our metro areas,” said Rep. Jim Greco, R-McAlester.

However, HJR 1002 raises several red flags for House Democrats.

“You’re going to make it much harder for people,” said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City. “Of the 500 petitions that have been proposed since 1944, only 44 have made it to the ballot, primarily because it’s so difficult to get signatures today.”

Other lawmakers are concerned this resolution values some signatures more than others.

“That essentially makes it very difficult for grassroot organizations to collect signatures in the far reaches of the state,” said Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “So essentially it makes it to where a signature in Oklahoma County is worth less than a signature in the panhandle.”

The measure ultimately passed the house floor by a vote of 73-21. It now heads to the Senate, where it can be heard in committee.