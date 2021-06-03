Houston mom wounds 5-year-old son while shooting at loose dog, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) – A Texas mother has been charged after police say she accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while firing multiple times at a dog running loose in a Houston neighborhood over the weekend.

Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, is charged with deadly conduct–discharge of firearm in the Saturday afternoon incident.

Around 2:15 p.m., Vargas tried to shoot a loose dog running near 700 Dunham Road, firing three shots with a small caliber pistol, according to Detective J. Hasley with the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division.

One of the bullets ricocheted and struck her son in the abdomen.

The 5-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police. His wounds are not expected to be life-threatening.

Vargas was arrested and charged in this incident after prosecutors determined that she had fired across a public roadway and in the direction of two occupied houses.

The dog’s owner told KPRC that the 6-month-old boxer puppy suffered graze wounds to its hind legs but wasn’t seriously injured.

The owner of the dog was issued a citation of the dog running loose. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report