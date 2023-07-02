OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The colorful and loud blasts from fireworks may be fun for many of us but what some don’t realize is that these celebrations of American freedom can seriously impact the veterans who defended that freedom.

Oklahoma veteran Jim Swenson served in the air force for 20 years and he said the loud noises from fireworks can trigger flashbacks to times of trauma for veterans.

” We’re losing 22 veterans a day to suicide,” Swenson said. ” The noise from the fireworks can set them off because the startle response.”

Swenson said many people don’t realize how the celebrations can affect those who have served.

” Our neighbors will be blowing them off and they’ll blow them off until after midnight I mean it’s crazy,” explained Swenson.

He also worked at the Veterans Affairs Hospital where he helped those struggling with PTSD.

“The biggest thing to do is talk about it, that’s what they don’t do,” he said.

If you know a veteran, Swenson suggest being mindful of them this weekend.

“Just be considerate. If you know the guy is a veteran, the chances are he might have PTSD,” explained Swenson.

Swenson added that the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Oklahoma City offers weekly meeting for those dealing with PTSD.